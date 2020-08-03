MOREHEAD CITY — City officials issued a state of emergency declaration Monday morning in response to Tropical Storm Isaias, which is forecast to impact the area overnight into Tuesday morning.
In a release, Morehead City officials said first responders and city staff are actively monitoring the storm.
“If conditions worsen, Morehead City is storm ready and is prepared to quickly communicate with residents and respond to any storm related damages or injuries,” the city said its release.
The National Weather Service says Isaias is a fast-moving storm, and meteorologists stress the risk of tornadoes overnight and ask residents have multiple ways to receive tornado warnings. Residents should keep smart phones and weather radios charged, turned on and near you throughout the duration of Tropical Storm Isaias so you receive all tornado warnings overnight.
The city offered the following tips for staying hurricane safe and ready:
- Stay off roads during heavy rains and peak impact times.
- Bring in garbage/recycling cans, lawn furniture, umbrellas, bicycles, grills, hanging plants and lawn decorations.
- Buy extra batteries for flashlights in case of power outages.
- Keep out of standing water with vehicles, as well as on foot.
Morehead City will continue communicating throughout the duration of the storm. Monitor moreheadcitync.org, weather.gov/moreheadcity for regular updates.
