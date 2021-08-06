CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op is accepting applications for academic year 2021-22 Bright Ideas grants of up to $1,000 for innovative, hands-on classroom projects that would not otherwise be funded.
CCEC expects to award more than $23,000 in Bright Ideas grants this year. The grants are available to K-12 teachers for projects in any subject, and educators can apply individually or as a team. Applications will be accepted through Saturday, Sept. 18.
Teachers who submit their applications by the early bird deadline of Monday, Aug. 16 will be entered to win a $100 Visa gift card.
To apply, teachers must include a budget; explain the implementation, goals, creative elements and evaluation of the project; and have approval from their school’s principal.
Applications will be judged through a competitive evaluation process, with judges looking for projects that feature inventive and creative approaches to learning. Grant-writing tips can be found at ncbrightideas.com.
