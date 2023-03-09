NEWPORT – Fort Benjamin Park’s Community Center hosted the final Carteret County Comprehensive Transportation Plan (CTP) public information event on March 7 with a full house of 30 citizens there to voice concerns and ideas about this long-range, multimodal transportation plan that will identify major transportation improvement needs and develop solutions for the next 25-30 years.
North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) Planning Division Project Engineer Saman Jeffers explained to the attendees that this plan was in the system assessment phase with many more processes to go before a new CTP is adopted. She explained that this CTP will look at all modes of transportation from highways, biking paths, pedestrian paths, public transportation and rail transportation.
The biggest concerns citizens had was Interstate 42 that is going to connect to Newport at the county line east of Havelock and Newport’s aging infrastructure as well as county infrastructure. Two citizens, a Newport resident and a Pine Knoll Shores resident who did not want to be identified, are very concerned about the traffic this new Havelock bypass is going to generate and the medians that are currently in place along U.S. Highway 70. The Newport resident said he was very worried about moped traffic and if they would be allowed to travel along the new interstate and how traffic and pedestrians were going to cross the new I-42. He was also very concerned about water and sewer capacity for the new projected growth to this small coastal town. He said he lives just west of Newport near the county line and wants to tap into water and sewer, but the town does not have the ability at this time to offer those services to that area. The other citizen from Pine Knoll Shores is concerned about the bridges here and if the NCDOT has any plans to build a bridge at Hibbs Road and N.C. Highway 24 that will go across to Bogue Banks. He said this is something he does not want coming into Bogue Banks around Pine Knoll Shores and Salter Path.
Town Councilwoman Rhonda Shinn was on tap for the meeting, and she addressed water and sewer capacity as well as an influx of new people.
“I am not even going to say traffic because everybody here has traffic, and that word holds us hostage to growth,” she said. “The biggest problem I see is how we are going to direct the traffic through here as it is coming in. This is such a great opportunity for visitors to stop in, and I am very excited about this.”
She said that she is confident the town’s infrastructure is ready for this growth and that roundtable discussions are in place to come up with solutions for the town’s aged water plant. Shinn said the council and new town manager, William Shanahan, are in discussions about grant funding for a new water plant.
NCDOT Highway Division 2 Planning Engineer Len White said Newport and Carteret County are in great shape, and he has no concerns for the area when the Havelock and New Bern bypasses are completed.
“The county is in good shape and is ready for this,” he said. “It is still several years out before the interstate shield will be official because it has to have a connecting end from end to end.”
White explained that the Havelock bypass will have traffic on it in early 2024, the James City project will most likely complete in early 2025, and the C section that will connect these two went to right-of-way about a month ago and is projected to start construction in 2025.
White addressed the median situation on U.S. Highway 70 and said this is a standard in how medians are configured now because of safety.
“Turning right to have to go left is a much safer move, and it reduces T-bone impacts,” he said. “The medians that are out there are mountable and fire/EMS trucks can crab walk over them.”
Dr. Richard Bloomfield, formerly of Newport Family Practice, attended and his biggest concern was the lack of family practice primary care physicians in the area. He said this needs to be addressed now because this projected growth will strain the medical community and Carteret Health Care.
“When I was in practice, I offered my practice to East Carolina University to bring residents here to study and practice family medicine,” he said. “This will give Newport and the county good care and is a source for future physicians. It creates a good base for medical professionals for years to come.”
Dr. Bloomfield said if you don’t have a good base of family medicine, internal medicine and pediatrics, these cases get referred out to specialist and they get overwhelmed.
“When you need a specialist, you can’t in to see them for four to six weeks,” said Dr. Bloomfield. “Then the patient is told to go to the emergency room, and that is not the answer.”
Dr. Bloomfield said when doctors come out of residency, they are around 30 years old. He said he has not heard of a lot of new primary care physicians coming into the county.
“The older physicians here are 50-55 years old,” he said. “I retired at 76. These new physicians will be a real fixture in this community for a long time to come.”
He said Carteret Health Care’s goal is to get primary care and specialists here, but when it does, they work for the hospital and are not in private practice. He said this is not a good thing because we need more primary care private practices.
“I was seeing 20 patients a day in my private practice,” he said. “The hospital corporation expects 32 per day, and that is 15 minutes per patient at this level. Medicine has a lot of problems, and I foresee that if we have a lot of growth, it’s gonna get a lot worse.”
Those who could not attend and would like to provide input on this new CTP can do so by contacting the Carteret County Planning Department at 252-728-8545.
