NEWPORT – Residents in the Lakeview Drive neighborhood expressed displeasure and concern to the Newport Town Board Thursday evening about a proposal for a special-use permit seeking to utilize the former Wallace Conner home at 2310 Lakeview Drive as a rehabilitation facility.
Although the board did take note of the comments, it did not take action and instead directed the residents to attend an upcoming Board of Adjustments hearing on the permit request.
The Newport Board of Adjustments is scheduled to a quasi-judicial hearing for the special-use permit on Thursday, May 19 at 5:30 pm, Newport Town Hall, 200 Howard Blvd. The board will consider a request by Hope is Alive (HIA) which is making application for a special use permit to convert the property into a family care home.
According to the HIA website, the organization’s mission statement describes its intention is to “radically change the lives of drug addicts, alcoholics, and those that love them.” The HIA special-use permit seeks to house no more than six men at this property.
During Newport’s regular monthly town council meeting Thursday, May 12, adjoining property owners addressed the town council for an hour over this proposed special-use permit. The seven residents who addressed council were all squarely against allowing HIA to operate this property in this manner. They all felt it would decrease property values and increase crime.
Paula McKee told the council she knew the former property owner and was under the impression it was being purchased by a church to use as a church retreat.
“I really didn’t think much about that,” said McKee. “The house closed very quickly, and it was a cash purchase transaction. There is a big difference between a church retreat and a rehab facility for 10-12 men who are recovering from drug and alcohol addiction.”
The homeowners were concerned because this property is at the corner of a bus stop and is in a residential community. One homeowner expressed great concern over the medication his wife currently takes and said he will not feel comfortable leaving her alone if this is allowed. He has a real fear that his home will be burglarized.
This application for special use is for housing no more than six men, but HIA’s model is to house 10-12, and this concerned all of the residents that HIA will try and house more. Town attorney Derek Taylor spoke to the residents and made it clear they were welcomed to attend the board of adjustment hearing and encouraged them to do so on May 19.
