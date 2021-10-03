Shelter to hold open house
The Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter at 853 Hibbs Road in Newport will hold an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. There will be a parade of dogs at 1 p.m.
The event will also offer face painting, a raffle table, time to meet the staff and free food and drinks.
Air show attendees can retrieve lost items
Attendees of the 2021 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show Sept. 25-26 who believe they lost items during the event can now retrieve them.
According to a release, following the air show, security and emergency services personnel accepted a variety of items into its lost and found depository. Items include drivers’ licenses, concealed carry permits, debit cards, money clips with cash, clothing, jewelry, keys, headphones, sunglasses, eye glasses, camera batteries and cellphones.
Individuals wishing to retrieve items that may have been lost during the air show should contact the Provost Marshal’s Office lost and found custodian at 252-466-2461.
HPC meets Tuesday night
The Beaufort Historic Preservation Commission will consider a slew of new business when it meets Tuesday night.
The board will convene at 6 p.m. via Zoom. To join the virtual meeting, visit us06web.zoom.us/j/89328402263?pwd=YnplR3daV2xobnFXL0R0R2loWVlPdz09.
On the agenda for the night is a request for home renovations at 608 Broad St., a privacy fence at 509 Front St., a screened porch and roof for 313 Ann St. and new construction at 111 Moore St.
The meeting is open to the public.
Elections board to meet
The Carteret County Board of Elections will host two meetings Thursday.
The first, set for 4 p.m., will be an absentee meeting to review any received absentee-by-mail ballots for the 2021 municipal elections. Following that meeting, the board will convene at 4:30 p.m. for its regular October meeting.
Both meetings will be held in person at the board’s offices at 1702 Live Oak St. in Beaufort.
