EMERALD ISLE — Rev up your car’s engine to make sure it runs, polish the chrome and paint and get ready to head to Emerald Isle in November for a car show that will raise money for the town’s “Shop with a Cop” program, which helps bring holiday cheer to those in need.
The inaugural show will be Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Western Ocean Regional Access at 9003 Louise Ave. off Islander Drive.
It will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with winners in 10 categories to be announced at 1:30 p.m.
Town Manager Matt Zapp said the idea came from the police department, specifically Officer Truitt Blalock.
Registration is open and is limited to 140 vehicles.
“We hope this will become an annual event,” Zapp said. “These funds (from the registration fee of $26 per vehicle) will be used to help needy families during the Christmas season. “
There is no targeted fundraising goal.
There will be live music and a fundraising raffle of items donated by local businesses. Admission to see the cars and help raise money is free.
The site will open at 8:30 a.m., and set up will continue until 9:45 a.m. Those who register will get a free Emerald Isle Car Show T-shirt and a “swag bag.”
For more information, call the Emerald Isle Police Department at 252-354-2021.
To register, go to the town website at https://emeraldisle-nc.org/
