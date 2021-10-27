MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County area aquaculture researchers and growers still have time to apply for funding from N.C. Sea Grant.
N.C. Sea Grant, a N.C. State University-based research, education and outreach program with an at the Center for Marine Sciences and Technology, announced last week two new opportunities to apply for aquaculture research grants. Each of the funding opportunities will require principal investigators to complete a notice of intention to submit a proposal, due Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Full proposals will be due in January after the principal investigators have worked with NCSG to develop the project narrative and budgets. All proposals must include participation of NCSG extension specialists. Also, all proposals ultimately must be submitted by the respective state NCSG program.
The national Sea Grant College Program is providing funding for these grants.
Extension Director Frank Lopez said in the announcement NCSG is “looking forward to having new and existing partners in marine aquaculture bring ideas to our N.C. Sea Grant team.”
“The sooner we know the topics, the greater the opportunities to collaborate in-state and across the Sea Grant network,” he said.
The funding will be for research projects focused on early stage propagation strategies for aquaculture species or on marine finfish aquaculture juvenile production technologies.
Details for these two project categories are available at ncseagrant.ncsu.edu/funding-opps/grants/other-opps/early-stage-propagation-strategies-for-aquaculture-species/ and ncseagrant.ncsu.edu/funding-opps/grants/other-opps/marine-finfish-aquaculture-juvenile-production-technologies/.
Mr. Lopez said each of the new programs has “a specific set of taxa or species that are eligible, with some that are very relevant to current or potential businesses in our state.”
