Most Popular
Articles
- Wrecks send 2 people to hospital Friday morning
- City planning board recommends Highway 24 rezoning request for Starling Marine, independent living facilities
- Report: Communicable disease numbers in Carteret County jump due to COVID-19
- Carteret County hires Oliver as new health director
- Carteret County hosts first COVID-19 vaccination clinic in former Kmart building
- Carteret parent, school officials lobby to return students to classrooms
- Emerald Isle approves beach access walkway replacement
- Cape Carteret commission shakes up planning board, appoints 4 new members to panel
- Pedestrian struck and killed in Morehead City Tuesday evening
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: I need to vent my frustration
Images
Videos
Commented
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A Need to Learn and Repent (58)
- EDITORIAL: President Biden’s speech lacked a grand vision (52)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Follow the Science? (39)
- EDITORIAL: School choice is a desperate need (29)
- EDITORIAL: Parents and students need more options (18)
- EDITORIAL: N.C. Board of Education is politicizing state standards (18)
- EDITORIAL: State’s financial surplus should be used cautiously (14)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: I need to vent my frustration (13)
- More than 13,000 currently eligible residents await COVID-19 vaccine in Carteret County (13)
- Murphy leads House Republicans urging Biden not to rejoin Iran nuclear deal (13)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.