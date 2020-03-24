MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Wayne West classroom 322.
The agenda includes discussion of funding sources for the Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center, a temporary revision of trustee bylaws and policies pursuant to Article V, which deals with board meetings, and Section 6, which deals with the adoption and amendment of bylaws and policies.
There will also be a closed session pursuant to N.C. General Statute 143-318.11(a)(6). The statute deals with discussion of “qualifications, competence, performance, character, fitness, conditions of appointment or conditions of initial employment of an individual public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee; or to hear or investigate a complaint, charge, or grievance by or against an individual.”
The special meeting falls on the heels of an announcement last week that CCC President Dr. John Hauser will resign, effective Friday, May 8, to take a position as president of Gaston College in Dallas, N.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.