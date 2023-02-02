MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College (CCC) hospitality program student Dorean Knowles has become the college’s first registered apprentice through a new ApprenticeshipNC program, according to a press release issued Feb. 1 by the college.
The North Carolina legislature, in June, released approximately $13 million to enhance and build the state apprenticeship program. CCC received about $18,000.
Shana Olmstead, chairperson of the college’s culinary, hospitality and baking and pastry program, along with Peter Grills, general manager of Beaufort Hotel, developed the ApprenticeshipNC-approved program that coordinates classroom and workplace learning to encompass all aspects of hotel management.
Knowles will receive 4,000 paid hours of on-the-job training with Beaufort Hotel while concurrently taking more than 480 hours of related classroom instruction at CCC. The grant will fully cover Knowles’ college expenses, as well as provide partial reimbursement to Beaufort Hotel for her first year’s salary.
Upon completion of the program, Knowles will earn an Associate of Arts in hospitality, as well as a national apprenticeship credential in hospitality. She plans to continue her education to earn a bachelor’s degree in hospitality from UNC Wilmington with the goal of obtaining a higher-level hotel management position after graduation.
Knowles said she is thankful for the apprenticeship opportunity and excited about the impact it will have on her future career plans.
“The smile the customer has when I’ve helped them is the biggest reward,” Knowles said. “Being paid for providing a smile is just a bonus.”
