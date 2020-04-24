MOREHEAD CITY — With the cancellation of field trips and closure of school campuses due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, it’s been a long six weeks for students, including members of Carteret County’s high school bands.
In an effort to raise school spirit, band students from the three high schools joined at 2 p.m. Thursday to go out on their house porches and play their schools’ fight songs.
For band directors and students, who have lost much of their performance season, the event, “#CarteretPorchBand,” was a way to connect virtually. Students were invited to post videos and photos of themselves playing on Facebook with the hashtag #CarteretPorchBand so students could see each other.
East Carteret High School band director Ashley Wright said it provided a unique way for students to connect.
“I believe that #CarteretPorchBand is one of the only opportunities that our students have to feel like a team again. Band is the ultimate team activity and our students, as well as everyone else, has had to work individually at this time. I miss my students, I miss my school, and I am sure that many of them feel the same way,” she said in an email. “Hopefully, throughout Carteret County today, you will hear bits of your home school’s Fight Song floating through the air and giving us all the encouragement we need.”
It was an especially tough year for the ECHS band, which was scheduled to march at Disney World in Orlando, Fla., in March. That trip was canceled due to the pandemic.
ECHS junior Lydia Lo Piccolo, who plays the mellophone in the band and the French horn in the orchestra, said she appreciated the band directors doing something to lift the students’ spirits.
“It’s been hard not seeing my classmates,” she said. “I think it’s amazing what Ms. Wright and the other band directors have put together. My brother isn’t in the East Carteret band yet, but he’s going to join me in playing the school song on his clarinet. He’s in eighth grade at Beaufort Middle School.”
West Carteret High School band director Andy Wright said he hoped the event encouraged students.
“We actually heard about this after another community did it in the state and we thought it was a great idea. It’s giving our kids something to do. We were hoping that when students play on their front porch they might hear other students in their neighborhoods playing. They might not know there are other kids living near them that are in the band,” Mr. Wright said.
WCHS freshman band student Kai Taylor and his twin brother Lukas were among those who joined in the activity. Kai plays trumpet and Lukas plays trombone in the band.
Kai said he enjoyed being a part of the event.
“I think it’s a way to make up for not being at school,” he said, “but I hope this is a one-time experience. I miss not being at school and being together.”
Croatan High School band director Michael Self, too, said it’s been difficult not being together for band classes on campus and he hoped the event would bring students together not only with each other, but with the community.
“Band is a family, a team, and a vehicle for many students to not only connect with one another but share the joy of music with others. Our current situation has taken that away from us,” he said. “Activities that can allow us to still share the gift of music with others during this time are few and far between. This project will hopefully allow our students to not only experience the joy of creating music but sharing it with others around them.”
CHS sophomore Patrick Reindl, who plays alto saxophone in the band, said the event was a way to keep up school pride.
“I think playing our school fight song is a symbol of school pride and I hope everyone played loud and strong. It shows that the band is staying strong,” Patrick said.
Mr. Wright said while campuses have been closed band directors have been using online tools to instruct students virtually, but that can’t replace the team spirit of the bands.
“We’re teaching music theory and using a Smart Music online platform that grades them and records them as they play. But you can’t assess them playing together,” he said.
The event was especially sweet for WCHS senior Clara Shertzer, a clarinet player who has qualified to perform in the N.C. All State Band every year since eighth grade.
“I think this is really great because it shows that we’re a community and working together to stay strong,” Clara said. “It shows our true community spirit.”
To see the students’ performances, visit Facebook and search for “#CarteretPorchBand.”
