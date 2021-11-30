PINE KNOLL SHORES — There’s still time for members of the Pine Knoll Shores community to nominate someone for the Ken Jones Public Service Award and respond to the online sidewalk project survey.
Town officials issued a reminder last week they are accepting nominations for the award until 5 p.m. Sunday. This award is given to anyone, regardless of residency or employment, who is nominated for their efforts in bettering the Pine Knoll Shores community.
Town clerk Charlie Rocci is accepting nomination forms. Anyone with questions about the award nominations may contact Mr. Rocci by email at clerk@townofpks.com or by phone at 252-247-4353, ext. 13.
The award is named after former Mayor Ken Jones, who died in May 2020. Mr. Jones was well-known for his volunteering spirit and community activity.
Officials also reminded community members staff is still accepting responses to the sidewalk survey. Residents and property owners were sent physical copies of the survey by mail, and responses may be submitted online at surveymonkey.com/r/NSYRXQQ or by mailing responses to Town Clerk, 100 Municipal Circle, Pine Knoll Shores, N.C. 28512.
Responses are being accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. Anyone looking for more information can contact Mr. Rocci.
