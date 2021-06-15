National Weather Service warns of slight risk of severe thunderstorms

NEWPORT — Local weather forecasters warn Carteret County residents and visitors there may be hail and wind gusts Tuesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service’s forecasting office in Newport issued a severe weather threat notice Tuesday morning. Meteorologists said there is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms, particularly during the peak heat of the day from noon to 8 p.m.
“The main threat(s) still appear to be damaging winds and large hail,” the NWS said, “but very frequent lightning and flooding rains will be a possibility as well, especially over urban and poor drainage areas.”
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
