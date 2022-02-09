Pine Knoll Shores urges residents to take steps to limit attracting coyotes

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores officials are reporting a recent increase in coyote sightings in town and are urging residents to get educated and change their behaviors to reduce attractions for the animals.
“Coyotes have been present on the island for years, and we spent a considerable amount of time several years ago educating the town (on) what can be done about them,” town manager Brian Kramer said in a recent Facebook post. “The short answer from NC Wildlife Resource Commission (NCWRC) workshops, from NCWRC Biologists at Town Hall meetings, and from literature put out by the state: we have to learn to live with them, and we must stop feeding them.”
Although some towns in the county have at times allowed licensed trappers to remove the animals from public property and have also allowed private property owners to contract with trappers, Mr. Kramer didn’t mention that tactic.
He noted, instead, that in each case recently photographed by residents, coyotes were eating food provided by human activity. In one case, a family of coyotes was eating corn a resident had put out for deer. In another, a coyote was eating out of an unsecured trash bag in a yard. Another was “scouting out” a yard discovered to be the home of a person who regularly feeds feral cats.
The town, Mr. Kramer said, has an ordinance that requires trash to be in a container, and “we enforce this now more than ever because of coyotes.”
The largest increases in coyote sightings, according to the manager, have been in Beacon’s Reach and around Coral Drive and Egret Lake on the Bogue Sound side of Highway 58.
It’s particularly heartbreaking, he added, when someone loses a small pet to a coyote, but “We can all do our part to prevent this by stopping habits that attract these animals,” he said.
Among the key points from NCWRC biologists when Pine Knoll Shores held coyote workshops in 2015 and 2017, Mr. Kramer said, were that coyotes are in all 100 counties in the state because they are highly adaptable to different settings; they travel fast and move as family units; they can swim and cross bridges; they learn to adapt to an area where they are not harassed; and they are not going to be eradicated.
“Removing the coyotes that are here now would likely invite others, perhaps some which are more aggressive,” Mr. Kramer added.
He also noted that the experts said coyotes present a very small chance of transmitting rabies compared to other animals that are more numerous, especially raccoons.
“Non-lethal methods to deal with coyotes include public education, tolerance, keeping small pets inside and modifying human behavior,” he wrote. “Modifying human behavior relates to steps taken to deny food sources such as unleashed small pets and putting out food meant for other animals.”
