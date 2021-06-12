Food bank donates truck to The Storehouse in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY — The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina recently donated a new refrigerated box truck to The Storehouse, a nonprofit food pantry on Bridges Street in Morehead City.
“We’ve been wishing for a truck like this for years,” The Storehouse Director Delicia Linteau said in a press release regarding the truck. “It will make large food donations accessible to us and allow us to distribute food in a more efficient manner.”
The food bank also donated a second truck to Truth Anointed Ministries in Farmville.
The gifting of the trucks was made possible through the food bank’s special grants program with Feeding America, according to the press release.
The trucks will allow both ministries to pick up and distribute more food. Both food bank partners serve rural communities that often lack other food providers in their area.
“The main part of our mission is to nourish people,” George Young, eastern regional branch director for the food bank, said. “That includes providing food to our partners but also offering ways for them to expand their capacity to serve. It’s very exciting to be able to do that in such a big way.”
The food bank’s branches in Greenville and New Bern serve 10 counties in which more than 170,000 people may be dealing with food insecurity. The two branches serve nearly 200 partners agencies which include food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters. With the help of these agencies, the two branches distributed 21 million pounds of food last year.
