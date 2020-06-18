PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores officials will hold an informal online public information meeting at 10 a.m. Friday to inform the general public on the status of phase two of the stormwater drainage project.
Participants can join the meeting by visiting attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1789323640419988752.
