Beaufort to hold public hearing on budget
The public can let commissioners know what they think of Beaufort’s fiscal 2021-22 budget during the Monday work session.
The board meets virtually at 4 p.m. Monday via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit zoom.us/j/92541644771?pwd=eWM4d0wyejlWR2kxZE8rai92c0JPdz09.
A copy of the manager’s budget proposal can be found at beaufortnc.org/sites/default/files/fileattachments/finance/page/1001/fy22_manager_recommended_budget.pdf.
Other items before the board for discussion include voluntary annexation requests for 186 and 190 Chadwick Road, text amendments to several ordinances in accordance with state-level changes, a site plan for East Port II Apartments, a planned unit development revision for Front Street Village, several event requests, volunteer board appointments, budget amendment and the monthly financial report.
CHC board meets Monday at hospital
The Carteret Health Care Board of Directors will hold its regular meeting Monday morning at the hospital at 3500 Arendell St. in Morehead City.
The board will meet in closed session beginning at 9 a.m. and move to open session at 10 a.m.
PKS board to meet Tuesday
The Pine Knoll Shores Planning Board will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the town hall boardroom at 100 Municipal Circle and online via Webinar. Anyone interested in participating in the meeting can register at the website register.gotowebinar.com/rt/8578573750851845902.
The board is scheduled to receive the preliminary plat for the Trinity Forest subdivision proposed for a subdivided lot on property at the Trinity Center on Salter Path Road. The board is also scheduled to discuss new information on lot size and impervious cover.
Council to meet Thursday
The Newport Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday for a special budget meeting in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard. The meeting is open to the public.
Board to meet Wednesday
The Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners will hold a budget meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the town hall boardroom at 100 Municipal Circle and online via Webinar. Interested participants can register at the website register.gotowebinar.com/register/4109665916973566478.
The board is scheduled to receive town manager Brian Kramer’s budget message for the fiscal 2021-2022 budget. The board may also schedule a public hearing for the draft budget for 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 at the next regular board meeting.
