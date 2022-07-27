CARTERET COUNTY — Hurricane Florence made landfall south of Wrightsville Beach September 14, 2018, as a Category 1 storm that lingered over the coastline, making for one of the worst storms to ever hit Carteret County.
Florence’s heavy rains struck the Crystal Coast for three days, disconnecting critical power infrastructure, knocking down large trees and leaving a mass of flooding in its wake.
Officials’ preliminary estimates in the days after the storm put the damage mark at $1.8 billion. In the months and years since, the bills have continued to come in, and for some, recovery is still down the line.
Nearly four years after the devastation of Florence, the News-Times spoke to several local insurance agencies to learn more about preparing coverage for hurricane season.
Q: What are the various types of policies related to insurance for hurricanes?
A: In Carteret County along with many more coastal counties, the wind and hail coverage is separated from your normal “homeowners coverage”. This wind policy is typically more expensive due to higher risk and usually comes with a named storm deductible of up to 5% of your coverage amount. Most of the time it is 1% of the coverage amount. There are a few policies that are actual cash value, but the vast majority are replacement cost. These are typically paid at actual cash value until the item (roof in most cases) is replaced.
- Joyce Matthews, North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Group
Q: What coverage does wind and hail include?
A: Most policies include coverage to replace your roof when it is damaged beyond repair. Typically this also includes interior water damage from rain which has entered into the dwelling through the roof, or door, or window. Wind/Hail policies do not cover groundwater. Once rain hits the ground, in the insurance world, it is considered groundwater. Groundwater doesn’t always mean an overflowing pond, lake, stream or river. So, if it rains and rains and rains and your yard fills up with water and it gets under your house, this is considered a flood claim, not a wind claim.
- Joyce Matthews, North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Group
Q: What does flood insurance cover and what is the maximum benefit to the insured?
A: Flood policies are government driven so there are some eccentricities associated with those claims. For example it won't cover contents in a basement unless the basement is habitable. So on an elevated house on pilings, if that lower area is unfinished and you keep bikes, mowers, etc there and it floods, those items will not be covered. Flood only kicks in at the lowest habitable floor. In NC flood policies are written in increments so you pay a premium for a certain amount of finite coverage. I would urge consumers to read their flood policies carefully to determine what is and what is not covered.
- Joyce Matthews, North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Group
Q: How is wind driven rain covered?
A: Most homeowners policies will cover wind driven rain as long as an “opening” has been created. The most obvious is a tree falls onto the roof and a branch penetrates the roof. This opening allows water to enter the dwelling. This is covered under wind. The not so obvious is wind blows rain under a door that is not sealed well or blows rain in through a gable vent. These typically are not considered ‘openings’. However the high level homeowners policy will still cover wind driven rain without an opening.
- Joyce Matthews, North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Group
Q: What are the calculations considered when claims are made: age of house, roof, construction costs? Is inflation considered in insurance payouts?
A: Most policies are going to pay actual cash value up front and if replacement cost has been added to the policy, replacement cost is paid once the item is replaced or repaired. When determining actual cash value, typically, the age and condition of the item is considered. Some things depreciate faster than others. A TV depreciates faster than a socket wrench. Most common building materials and classifications of contents have life expectancy tables. So it may say a water heater has a life expectancy of 15 years and a shingle roof has a 30 year life expectancy. The closer your item is to its life expectancy, the more it will be depreciated. Most insurance carriers use property estimating software that updates its price list each month so it keeps up with inflation and increased building material cost. I can’t speak for other carriers, but for NC Farm Bureau, we are cognizant of the environment and we try to work with the insured and their contractor to reach an amicable conclusion.
- Joyce Matthews, North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Group
A: One hot topic of conversation now is increased construction cost. We are having these conversations daily with our insured’s and would encourage everyone to look at their policy and make sure their home/business is insured for the correct values. In a storm event the construction cost tends to go up some anyway and you pair that with the rising construction cost we’ve seen over the last couple of years some insureds may find themselves underinsured.
- Corey Lewis, Sound Choice Insurance
Q: What are deductibles and how are they determined: sudden storm vs tropical storm vs named storm?
A: This one can be a little complicated. On a normal policy, you will have a named storm deductible and an All Other Peril Deductible (AOP). Named storm deductibles are normally 1-2% which is a percentage of your dwelling coverage. Ex: If your home is insured for $300,000, your named storm deductible is $3,000. If it is a tropical storm or hurricane, the claim will fall under your named storm deductible. If it is a fire, lightning, etc. then it falls under your AOP deductible. AOP deductibles can range from $500, $1,000, $2,500 or higher. It is up to the insured which deductible they prefer. The higher the deductible, the lower your premium typically is.
- Stephen Chalk Jr., Chalk and Gibbs Inc.
Q: Is there a wind deductible?
A: Depending on how the policy is written. If it is not a named storm wind will fall under your AOP (all other perils) deductible (water spouts, tornados, nor’easters), basically any wind claim that is not a named storm. However, some policies will be written with a flat wind deductible. Meaning if it is a named storm or regular wind event , you will have the same deductible for both.
- Stephen Chalk Jr., Chalk and Gibbs Inc.
Q: What happens if the home or business cannot be occupied after a storm as was the case with Hurricane Florence?
A: The standard homeowners policy in NC offers Loss of Use coverage that would help pay for additional living expenses if the home is uninhabitable due to damage or repair.The limit of coverage is 20% of the dwelling limit on the policy. So if the home is insured for $200,000 the loss of use limit would be $40,000.
- Corey Lewis, Sound Choice Insurance
Q: What happens to mortgage payments if the house or business is unusable?
A: The insured/owner is still responsible for the mortgage payments on the property. On the homeowners policy the loss of use coverage is there to help with the additional living expenses so the owner can maintain their household as they were prior to the loss. In a business situation, the insured would need to make sure they have purchased business income coverage.This business income coverage is in place to help with continued normal operating expenses incurred, including payroll. Additionally, a lot of companies that insure commercial properties are not covering wind, which forces the insured to buy wind coverage separate from their normal business policy. In this situation the business owners need to be certain there is business income coverage on the wind policy as well. The insured needs to review their policy and make sure they have business income and that they have a limit that is sufficient if they have to shut down with repairs.
- Corey Lewis, Sound Choice Insurance
Q: How do you make a claim? What information is needed to make a claim? Are there recommendations to facilitate claims such as paperwork, pictures, or earlier building inspections?
A: If you need to file a claim, you have several options to choose from. You can call the company's claim number directly, you can use the company's app on your phone or you can call the agency and they can help you file in person or by phone. You should have your policy number, the date, time and description of what happened and where the damage is. It is the responsibility of the insured to safeguard your property to prevent further damage such as placing a tarp on the roof if you have a leak. You should take pictures and save any receipts. An adjuster will contact you as soon as possible to move the claim forward. In the meantime we suggest getting an estimate from the contractor you would like to use.
- Tina Eubanks, Nationwide Insurance: Willis Insurance Agency
Q: Does an insurance claim increase the cost of premiums going forward?
A: The answer to this question has a lot of moving parts. First it depends on the type of claim filed. Typically liability (ex: dog bites), fire, theft, and water damage (Ex: burst pipe) can cause insurance premiums to increase just because of the type of claim and the fact that they could be a result of negligence on the insured’s part. The other factor would be the total amount paid on the claim by the insurance company. I believe, however, that you are asking specifically about windstorm/hail/hurricane/flood claims. Since these types of claims are considered an, “Act of Nature” or “Act of God” and out of our control, they typically will not increase your homeowners insurance rates however, an insured with a repetitive loss history could mean an insurance carrier won’t offer coverage as the risk doesn’t meet their underwriting requirements for claims history. Something else to consider is some carriers offer a discount or credit to insured’s that do not have any claims filed within a certain amount of years. Insurance companies vary on how many years they look back at our claims history. That can range anywhere from 3 to 7 years.
- Andrea Barefoot, Flatlands Jessup Insurance Group
Q: What should be done if there is a dispute on the claim?
A: If you are not getting the information you need from the company/adjustor and you feel you need to dispute claims results then you should contact your agent. The reason being is that it could be something as simple as a misunderstanding, miscommunication, or missing information and your agent can facilitate better communication between you, the insured, and the insurance company. If you aren’t able to resolve the issue through your agent, an option of last resort would be to contact the NC Department of Insurance and report the company for mishandling the claim or you could always hire an attorney.
- Andrea Barefoot, Flatlands Jessup Insurance Group
Q: If an admitted/standard carrier won’t offer insurance, what can the owners do?
A: If an admitted/standard company won’t offer insurance then the insured can fall back on the North Carolina Insurance Underwriting Association or go to the “excess” market and get a policy from a Non-Admitted company such as Lloyds of London.
- Corey Lewis, Sound Choice Insurance
Q: When should home and business owners review their values and what should be considered in the valuations?
A: It’s a safe practice to review those coverages annually. The rising construction costs have driven us to have this conversation a lot recently. Some things to consider in determining construction cost are the cost of building materials in general, unique features or custom finishes in the home, types of flooring materials used, and any permanently installed equipment such as alarms, audio systems or fire protection equipment.
- Corey Lewis, Sound Choice Insurance
A: It is good to review your insurance policies now to make sure you have adequate coverage for your home, wind & hail and flood policies. Don't wait until the storm is here to get coverage as we may not be able to write a policy for you if the storm is too close. Also, flood insurance has a 30 wait for coverage to start unless it is required by the lender at closing.
- Tina Eubanks, Nationwide Insurance: Willis Insurance Agency
