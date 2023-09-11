MOREHEAD CITY — About 100 first responders, students and Carteret Community College (CCC) faculty and staff joined together near a 9/11 memorial on campus Monday to remember the nearly 3,000 American lives lost during terrorist attacks that began at 8:46 a.m. Sept. 11, 2001, in New York City.
“We vividly remember that peaceful morning shattered by violent terrorism,” Morehead City Fire and EMS Chief Courtney Wade said during the ceremony held at the CCC 9/11 Memorial. “These acts were evil. Some of us cried, some of us felt fear, some of us got angry, some of us felt betrayed, and all of us felt violated. We reflect because we remember, and we remember because we cannot forget, which is why we are all here today.”
The terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, began when the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks on the U.S. Two of the planes flew into the World Trade Center in New York City, taking down the Twin Towers. A third plane was flown into The Pentagon in Washington, D.C., while the fourth plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania after the passengers wrestled back control from the hijackers.
The CCC program began with prayer, followed by the Presentation of Colors by the Morehead City Police Department Honor Guard as Kevin White, CCC fire and rescue coordinator, played "America the Beautiful" on bagpipes. Jonathan Williams led the singing of the "American National Anthem." While the program started at 8:30 a.m., there was a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. when the first plane hit the Twin Towers.
American flags were available during the ceremony and throughout the day to plant along Celebration Square adjacent to the college’s 9/11 memorial. The sea of flags will remain in place during the week to honor those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
One of those attending the ceremony and placing a flag was CCC student Vivian Aten of Beaufort.
“I am placing a flag in memory of my roommate’s boyfriend. He passed away in the towers that day,” she said. “He was working there when it collapsed. I told her I would put a flag in memory of him.”
Amy Snider-Wells, chairperson of the CCC Basic Law Enforcement Technology program, said she was on duty as a patrol officer the day of the terrorist attacks.
“I was driving up U.S. 52 in my patrol car working patrol when the broadcast alerted,” she said. “It was during this horrific act of cowardice our country lost 2,977 Americans, which consisted of 412 public safety heroes. These men and women ran into a volatile situation and horrific scene while all others were running away.”
Of those who died, there were 343 firefighters, 23 New York Police Department (NYPD) officers, 37 NYPD and New Jersey Port Authority officers, eight emergency medical technicians, three court officers and a New York Fire Patrol officer.
“All first responders without hesitation rushed to help those during tragedy,” she said. “Perhaps they knew at some point they would never return home, perhaps not. We may never know the impact these providers had on the lives of those who survived, but their legacy will live forever. Let us never forget the heroic actions of our American heroes and the families that lost loved ones in New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.”
Wade said while firefighters have always been a tight-knit group, the day of the terrorist attacks forged an even deeper bond. Wade said he was attending a class at the Atlantic Beach Fire Department when the events began to unfold, and they watched on TV in disbelief.
“At 9:59 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, was the very moment that I really saw the true acts and meaning of brotherhood," he said. "A class of 12 grown men huddled in front of a 36-inch TV shedding tears of sorrow, knowing that when the South Tower collapsed, several of our brothers and sisters had perished. Then at 10:28, the North Tower collapsed. We sat there in disbelief and in silence, we gave each other hugs, we called our own families, and we went on high alert. A lot of our questions had been answered, it was a terrorist attack. They were big planes, lots of people and lots of fuel striking two of the largest buildings in the country…”
Wade pointed out that many heroic actions took place that day, including 500,000 people being rescued by ferry from Manhattan Island.
“It is known as the largest sea evacuation in history,” he said. “The ferry captains and crewmembers were all heroes bringing all those lives to safety.”
He encouraged those who remember where they were that day to share their memories with the younger generations. He said he recently told his own 18-year-old daughter, “It’s Sept. 11, known as 9/11. It’s a day that you should remember, honor and never forget.”
