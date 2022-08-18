CAPE LOOKOUT - A burst of light blinks above the maritime forest, beaming out every 15 seconds across the treacherous shoals of Cape Lookout.
The lighthouse at the point of the island has stood guard for 163 years, however, exposure to the elements and shifting shorelines is now threatening its accessibility to the public.
According to National Park Service Superintendent Jeff West, an application was put in during 2014 to apply for federal restoration funds.
Along with the application, engineers and architects surveyed the property and estimated the total cost for repairs at approximately $5.5 million dollars.
A major concern was the need to strip and repaint the entire tower.
According to West, the current paint does not allow the structure to "breathe," causing water to be retained inside which then disintegrates the masonry.
Another major issue is the degradation and rusting of cast iron embedded in the masonry, particularly on the stairs and the top of the lighthouse.
Things like exposed areas at the lantern level, unsafe exterior walkways and deteriorating window moldings were identified.
Additionally, other buildings within the 810 acres included within the Cape Lookout Historic District, including 40 historic structures at Portsmouth Island, have since been heavily damaged by past hurricanes and are in need of repair or relocation.
With today's current climate exacerbated with coronavirus pandemic-level inflation, supply chain delays and labor gaps, West puts the estimated cost in 2022 at $16.9 million dollars for necessary repairs.
"It's a cumulative period of damage the lighthouse has suffered that we have to answer to," he said. "It's hard to stay in front of this thing."
Despite the increasing challenges since the 2014 fund application, West acknowledged the necessity and importance of working to preserve such an important part of coastal history.
"There is a cultural attachment, I don't know if it's a romantic idea about the lone keeper protecting the shoreline or if it's the solitude and connection to a different time and period in history, but people love and care about lighthouses," West said. "And perhaps there is even a stronger local attachment here than many other places along the North Carolina coast. It's important to us in ways that stretch beyond economics."
Active construction is anticipated to be possible as early as October, though the exact date has yet to be determined, West said.
The lighthouse is currently closed to the public with an estimated reopening date in 2025.
"Right now, we are in the design phase of everything that needs to be done," West said. "My dream is that we'll go ahead and do this in phases based on the money we have right now. As we complete a phase, hopefully the next phase's funding comes through."
However, time and tide wait for no man. With hurricane season fast on the area, long-time resident Joni Dennis hopes the repairs and renourishment come much sooner before everything washes into the sea.
For generations, Dennis' family has worked as lightkeepers and oil runners, taking care of the lighthouse.
In the 1970s and 80s before the National Park Service had a definitive presence, Dennis' father led a fundraising effort with other local families to raise money for dredging and conservation efforts at the lighthouse.
Today, proper beach renourishment needs to be the primary concern with actual lighthouse repairs coming second, according to Dennis.
She says the beach has eroded so much around the lighthouse that the water is coming within mere feet of critical structures.
"I have been checking it out on a regular basis. It's at a very urgent level right now," Dennis said. "The lunar full moon tide on Friday was hitting the summer kitchen. If we have a hurricane this season, it's not going to be good."
To help with the associated restoration costs, Dennis recently created the nonprofit organization Save the Cape Foundation to officially assist with fundraising efforts.
Because the foundation is so new, their website is still under construction, however, Dennis explains they are already active on social media.
"Awareness is our biggest fight right now," she said. "People need to know it's happening in our backyard. It's our heritage."
On the issue of funding, West explained he did not anticipate any issues with the ability to obtain federal money, but donations earmarked for lighthouse restoration would certainly be put to good use.
"Anything like that is greatly appreciated, but this is something folks have already paid for and continue to pay for," he said. "It is something that we need to make happen through the systems we have out there."
The Cape Lookout Lighthouse was built in 1859 and protects 56 miles of nearby shoreline. It has 207 steps and is equivalent to a 12-story building.
The lighthouse's distinctive diamond pattern was painted in 1873 to help sailors figure out what direction they were moving.
If they saw white diamonds, they knew they were moving east or west. Black diamonds fully visible meant they were moving north or south.
Its light was automated in 1950, and the property was transferred from the U.S. Coast Guard to the National Park Service in 2003.
According to the most recent National Park Service tourism report, Cape Lookout had 562,461 visitors in 2021 who spent $27,621,000 in local communities near the park, supported 357 jobs in the area and had a cumulative benefit of $30,694,000 to the local economy.
Total visitors so far in 2022 has been 298,282 since July, according to the report. Despite the pandemic limiting travel, the number of visitors to Cape Lookout has steadily increased each year since 2018.
