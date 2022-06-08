BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education approved the hire of a new principal and director of exceptional children’s programs following a closed session Tuesday night at the end of the board’s regular meeting.
The board named Dr. Crystal Howard as the new principal of White Oak Elementary School. She will replace Terri Brett, who will retire from her position effective July 1.
The board also named Dr. Anita Boyd the new director of the exceptional children’s program. She replaces Kim Sarver, who recently retired.
Both will start their new positions during the summer, according to a press release issued Wednesday morning.
Dr. Howard is currently the principal of Clyde Erwin Elementary School in Onslow County, where she has served as principal since 2020. She previously served as principal of Silverdale Elementary School and assistant principal of Swansboro Middle School. She is a former classroom teacher and reading specialist at Queen’s Creek Elementary.
Dr. Howard, who grew up in Carteret County and graduated from East Carteret High School, said she was looking forward to her new position.
“I am excited to join the White Oak Elementary School team and to build relationships with the staff, students and their families,” Dr. Howard said. “I look forward to continuing the strong partnership with the White Oak community to support our Wildcats and continue the excellence that the school has established.”
Dr. Howard holds a bachelor of science degree in elementary education from East Carolina University as well as a master’s degree in elementary education from UNC-Wilmington.
Dr. Boyd is the current director of exceptional children’s programs for the Pamlico County school system. She has served in that capacity for the last five years. She has 20 years of experience as an educator in California, Maryland and North Carolina, with 17 of those years in North Carolina public schools.
She has former teaching experience in general education and special education and has served in leadership roles as an EC resource specialist, EC program specialist and assistant principal. She holds a bachelor of social sciences degree from Chapman University and a Master of School Administration degree as well as a doctorate of Pre-K through grade 12 educational leadership degree from East Carolina University.
“Through my many experiences in education, I have found that it is with respect, trust and teamwork that we can collaboratively work toward positive outcomes for students,” she said. “It is with excitement that I look forward to serving the students and families of the Carteret County public school system while fostering those positive outcomes for all students.”
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said he was pleased with the hire of both new employees.
“I am extremely excited to welcome two caring, dedicated and experienced leaders into our school system,” he said. “Drs. Boyd and Howard each bring with them incredible expertise and a strong reputation for leading by serving. Their commitment to students and teachers will help ensure that our school system remains the premiere school system in the state and continues to be a place where students feel loved and cared for and where they are fully prepared for exciting and successful lives.”
