Peletier seeks post office for western Carteret; plans trash pickup along Highway 58 with Carteret Big Sweep

PELETIER — Long before it was a town, Peletier had a post office, but it closed in 1954, according to former longtime town Commissioner Alice Dunn.
Commissioners, during their meeting Monday night in the town hall off Highway 58, took the first step toward getting another one. At the request of Commissioner Tim Quinn, board members and Mayor Dale Sowers agreed to sign a letter to the U.S. Postal Service’s regional office in Greensboro, inquiring how to proceed.
“I contacted (U.S. Rep.) Greg Murphy’s office,” Mr. Quinn told commissioners during the meeting, “and he told me to reach out to Greensboro and ask them what the requirements are.”
The general concept, he said, is to take a regional approach and get a post office that would also serve the nearby towns of Cedar Point, Cape Carteret and possibly Bogue, plus the nearby unincorporated communities, including Stella.
The closest existing post offices are in Morehead City, Newport and Emerald Isle, and the latter, while closest to Peletier, is problematic because motorists must fight the extremely heavy traffic in the summer to get there. A new post office in the region would improve service and decrease delivery times, commissioners say.
“Between Cape Carteret, Cedar Point and us, we probably have at least 8,000 (business and residential) addresses,” Mr. Quinn said.
Commissioner Dan Taylor said he knows Cape Carteret tried to get a post office but was unable to do so years ago.
“I think we can get one,” Commissioner Steven Obery said.
“This is just the first step,” Mayor Sowers added.
Mr. Quinn made the motion to send the letter, Mr. Taylor seconded, and it passed unanimously.
Also during the meeting, the board:
· Listened to Mr. Overby announce that after receiving numerous complaints from residents about huge volumes of trash along Highway 58, he has worked with Carteret Big Sweep to schedule a cleanup by volunteers on Saturday, April 23. Big Sweep will supply the cleanup supplies, he added.
“I’ll be out there,” Mr. Overby said. “Hopefully we will be able to get this done two or three times a year.”
He encouraged others in the area to join in the effort.
The state Department of Transportation is responsible for trash cleanup along state highways but has trouble keeping up with the messes that fall off uncovered trucks or are tossed out windows by passing motorists. Highway 58 in Peletier is a major route from much of eastern North Carolina to Emerald Isle and the other beach towns on Bogue Banks.
Those who want to help should meet at the town hall at 9 a.m. on April 23.
Mr. Overby said volunteer efforts help but believes little will change until litterers increasingly face fines.
· Unanimously voted to let part-time code enforcement officer Kris Jensen, a lieutenant in the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, notify property owners who have not complied with cleanup orders in the past months that the town will begin to take bids to hire contractors to clean up the eyesores and safety hazards and then put a tax lien on the properties to pay for them.
Mr. Jensen has had some success but told commissioners Monday he’s hit a wall with some of the owners. The notice will tell the property owners they have 60 additional days to come into compliance with Mr. Jensen’s orders.
“I think this might get their (owners’) attention,” Mayor Sowers said.
Mr. Jensen also noted that the sheriff’s office is spending more time trying to enforce litter laws in the county, including Peletier.
· Heard Kevin Hunter, chief of the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department, report that the emergency agency in February continued to see growing numbers of calls, a trend that has been underway for quite some time in the district.
It includes Peletier, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Bogue and unincorporated county areas, such as the Stella community.
“The total number of calls for the district in February was 140 and normal in the month is about 110 to 125,” Chief Hunter said. “It will be interesting to see the numbers in March. Things are happening fast” in the fast-growing western part of Carteret County, he added.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
