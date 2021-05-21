PAWS Pet House Challenge returns with entries from two area high schools

MOREHEAD CITY — It’s down to the wire for students at two Carteret County schools who are racing to finish construction on doghouses to enter in the 2021 PAWS Pet House Challenge.
The houses will be on display and up for auction during the 15th annual Coastal Home & Garden Show, set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. Proceeds from the sale of the houses, as well as other associated fundraisers, will be used to purchase equipment for a no-kill animal shelter.
This year’s challengers in the competition, sponsored by the Pet Adoption and Welfare Society of Carteret, or PAWS, and The Neal Foundation, include carpentry students from West Carteret and Croatan high schools. East Carteret High School was unable to enter a team this year because of class schedule conflicts.
Students painting and hammering on their canine creations Tuesday said they liked the idea of building for a cause.
“I feel amazing about it. I feel like I’m making a difference in the world,” CHS junior Dominic Metcalf said.
WCHS senior James Kenon agreed.
“It’s good to have our work going to a good cause,” he said.
The teams are also competing for prizes by building the pet houses, which will be judged by a construction contractor. The public will be able to vote on their favorite houses for $1 per vote. In addition, the houses will be available for purchase through a silent auction. Plus, there will be a lottery tree, where people can purchase lottery tickets for $5 each.
Proceeds will go to PAWS to help equip a $1.5 million no-kill animal shelter that will house 60 animals at the PAWS Adoption Center at 5042 Mattie St. Money will also help fund ongoing rescue and adoption programs.
The 9,750-square-foot shelter was nearing completion when Hurricane Florence hit in September 2018, causing an estimated $178,000 in damages.
PAWS Vice President Donna Youraine said May 14 she is still in process of settling with the insurance company for repairs to the facility. In the meantime, she continues to apply for grants and raise funds to equip the shelter and adoption center.
It will be outfitted with an income-producing hydrotherapy unit, used to rehabilitate animals with joint injuries. A small surgical unit is also included and will service all animals in residence.
There will also be a kitten room, feline play room, free-roaming cat rooms, canine visitation room for those considering adoption, dog kennels, restrooms and more.
Ms. Youraine said she appreciates the support of the schools and always looks forward to seeing the creative houses students design.
“It always amazes me what they come up with, and the kids seem to really enjoy building them. I still run into kids that tell me how much they loved building the doghouses,” she said.
Competition prizes are donated by area businesses and will be awarded to first place finishers in the following three categories: People’s Choice, decided by the $1 votes; Buyer’s Choice, the house which brings in the most money in the silent auction; and Builder’s Choice, judged by the contractor on design, creativity, workmanship and materials.
Students and instructors take the competition seriously, and with creativity one of the criteria for prizes, participants put on their thinking caps to come up with some unique designs.
Instructors at the high schools say the competition provides valuable lessons for students. CHS carpentry teacher Bobby Staab said this year’s entry is based on a lifeguard house.
“The competition gives them exposure to skills they need in the field,” Mr. Staab said. “They become more proficient with tools and it gives them time to participate in the community, so hopefully they will continue community service after they graduate.”
WCHS carpentry instructor Michael Litaker said the school’s entry is comprised of handmade oak shingles, with everything made of recycled materials.
“It’s all hands-on learning,” Mr. Litaker said. “Anytime they can build something with their hands, they are continually learning.”
