Carteret Health Care names Cuervo physician of the year

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Health Care oncologist Dr. Luis Cuervo has been named the hospital’s 2021 Physician of the Year.
Dr. Cuervo was recognized during a meeting Monday surrounded by his peers, with CHC CEO Harvey Case making the announcement.
“This honor is awarded to a physician who consistently achieves high standards in the practice of medicine and is looked upon as a role model by peers,” Mr. Case said. “It was a unanimous choice by Dr. Cuervo’s peers and administration to recognize him for his devotion to healthcare.”
Since joining CHC’s Cancer Center in the fall of 2012, Dr. Cuervo has cared for many patients who routinely share their praise and appreciation for him, according to the hospital. He is American Board certified in internal medicine and earned his medical degree at the University of Texas Medical Branch. He completed his residency and fellowship at Scott and White Medical Center in Temple, Texas, and is also a field surgeon in the Army National Guard.
In addition to his patient responsibilities, Dr. Cuervo served on the CHC Board of Directors as the chief of medical staff in 2019 and vice chief of medical staff in 2018. He continues to participate on the tumor board, cancer committee, credentials committee and medical staff ethics committee.
When he isn’t seeing patients or volunteering on committees, Dr. Cuervo enjoys spending time with his family.
“Dr. Cuervo deeply cares about his patients, the community and everyone he works with,” Mr. Case concluded. “He displays a true example of compassion that makes physicians like him extraordinary.”
