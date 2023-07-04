MOREHEAD CITY - The Morehead City Police Department is offering local students an immersive experience in law enforcement and related careers with a free youth camp.
The camp is scheduled for July 10-13 with a focus on education and hands-on learning in a fun and interactive environment.
The four-day camp is free to join and is open to rising sixth-graders to 12th-graders.
Spots are limited to 20 campers. With such high demand expected, interested individuals are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.
Drop-off is at 8:15 a.m. and pickup at 12:30 p.m.
The youth camp has a lineup of activities, including visits to the Morehead City Police Department, the 911 Center, the Fire Department and the County Courthouse.
"During this time, your kids will experience first responders in multiple capacities," said Morehead City Middle School Resource Officer Tiara Kilgore. "We look forward to hearing from you and having some fun."
Visits will give campers a firsthand look at the inner workings of each department, allowing them to gain valuable insights into various aspects of law enforcement and emergency services.
Interested individuals may secure a spot by submitting an application form on the Morehead City Police Department's website, by email to rose.spoonire@moreheadcitync.org or in person at 300 N. 12th St. in Morehead City.
