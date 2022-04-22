BEAUFORT - One-stop absentee voting for the 2022 statewide primary begins in Carteret County on Thursday, April 28, running through Saturday, May 14. Voters may vote at any of the three locations located around Carteret County.
The three locations are: Carteret County Board of Elections office at 1702 Live Oak St., Suite 200, Beaufort; Fort Benjamin Park at 100 McQueen Ave., Newport; and Western Park at 275 Old Hwy 58, Cedar Point.
Beginning April 28, one-stop voting hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. On the final day of one-stop voting, Saturday, May 14, hours of operation at all sites will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Early voting allows voters to cast an absentee ballot in person prior to Election Day at any one-stop location, versus voting at their specific polling place on Election Day.
It allows for more flexibility and typically has shorter lines than Election Day polling places.
Residents who are not registered in Carteret County may also register to vote during the one-stop early voting period at any of the three locations.
To use same-day registration, a person must complete a voter registration application and show an election official proof of residential address in the county. This “proof of address” may consist of a current and valid photo ID or any Help America Vote Act (HAVA) document showing the name and current address of the applicant.
Voters can also hand-deliver completed absentee ballots to any one-stop voting site during the early voting period (April 28 – May 14).
To hand-deliver your absentee ballot, simply wait in line at any one-stop location and turn in the ballot at the check-in table to be logged and received.
Curbside voting will be available at all one-stop sites for anyone unable to enter the voting location due to age, physical disability, and physical barriers encountered at the voting place.
Election Day is Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
