Indian Beach police, fire departments may need new radios

INDIAN BEACH — Local emergency responders may need new radios in order to keep in touch with Carteret County emergency dispatch.
The Indian Beach Board of Commissioners met for its regular meeting Tuesday at the town hall boardroom on Salter Path Road, with Commissioner Elizabeth “Dale” Williford absent. During the meeting, Police Chief William Pollock and Fire Chief Joshua Haraway informed the board their emergency radios have been having difficulty receiving transmissions from the county’s emergency dispatch service.
“The issue is the distance we’re having to go to get a signal,” Chief Haraway said. The chief said the closest transmission antennae to Indian Beach is in Newport, which is on the mainland to the northeast of the Bogue Banks community.
Chief Pollock said his department is looking into changing their radios to a different model.
“It’s getting to where we thing we’re going to need to go to the county to get something done (about the transmission problem),” he said.
County Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea said in an interview Wednesday with the News-Times he’s met with Chief Pollock and Chief Haraway about the matter. While no other police or fire departments in Carteret County have voiced similar concerns to him, Mr. Rea said his department is looking into the issue.
“We need to make sure the public knows their safety is our No. 1 concern,” Mr. Rea said. “We’re working to rectify the situation; no (emergency) calls will go unanswered.”
In other news at the Tuesday meeting, Commissioner Michael Luther recommended appointing Ryan Kelly to fill a vacancy on the planning board. This vacancy was previously occupied by Larry Beguin, who moved out of state.
The board directed Town Manager Tim White to contact Mr. Kelly to get the commissioners some general information on him.
The following also occurred at Tuesday’s meeting:
- The board unanimously authorized Mr. White to accept a $63,000 loan proposal from First Bank. This loan will be used to purchase equipment for the fire department.
- The board also unanimously approved two amendments to the fiscal year 2020-21 budget. The first amendment is to record a $20,000 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act grant. The second amendment is for a $2,000 donation to the police and fire departments from the Sea Isle North Plantation homeowner’s association.
- The board unanimously approved meeting minutes for the regular board meeting Sept. 9.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
