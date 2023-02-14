ATLANTIC — While his time was unique, Rhys Phelps’ participation in the inaugural Down East Duck Run was not.
Nearly 30 percent of the 137 runners and walkers who took part in the chilly charity 5K event Saturday morning in Atlantic were from outside of the county.
“We live in Raleigh, but we have a condo in Indian Beach, so we drove down here this morning,” said the 18-year-old. “I’m coming right off of preseason for track, and so I just wanted to see where I was at, and this was a great event to come to, too.”
The Wake Christian Academy student-athlete ran a first-place time of 17 minutes, 17 seconds. He was one of only two to break the 20-minute mark.
“My PR is 17:06, and I was right at it today, which is pretty good,” he said.
Emily Johnson, 24, of Jacksonville, was the first female finisher in 23:13.
Amy Lawrence is among the handful of women to add this special event to the list of the county’s races.
She, along with Hope Tyler, Marissa Lambert, Ty Leatherman and Charlotte Taylor, went to high school with Stephanie Fulcher.
On Feb. 13, 2022, a privately owned Pilatus PC-12 leaving Englehard went down three miles east of Drum Inlet in Cape Lookout National Seashore in about 60 feet of water.
There were eight people on board, including Fulcher, 42, an Atlantic native.
“We were all in an intermittent fasting group, and so after the plane crash, we knew we had to come together and do something,” Lawrence said. “With it being a health and fitness group, we decided we wanted to do a 5K in Atlantic, and so we did it. We met every Tuesday night for a whole year.”
In addition to Fulcher, those on board the plane included four teenagers, all best friends and avid duck hunters who had just participated in a youth day waterfowl hunt at Lake Mattamuskeet. The crash yielded no survivors and devastated countless families in the surrounding Down East communities.
Those involved in the crash were Fulcher’s son, Jonathan “Kole” McInnis, 15, of Sea Level; Fulcher’s partner, Douglas “Hunter” Parks, 45, of Sea Level; Noah Styron, 15, of Cedar Island; Michael “Daily” Shepard, 15, of Atlantic; and Jacob “Jake” Taylor, 16, of Atlantic.
Pilot Ernest “Teen” Rawls, 67, of Greenville; his son Jeffrey Rawls, 28, of Greenville, who carried a student pilot license, also died as a result of the crash.
The race raised $11,000 for the nonprofit organization Another Perspective.
“We were shooting for $5,000 and made $11,000, so we’re happy,” Lawrence said. “We hope to make this a yearly event. We’re ready to do the next one.”
Another Perspective was launched to honor the memory of Fulcher’s niece, Sara James, who died in 2017 at age 9 from semilobar holoprosencephaly, an abnormality of brain development in which the frontal lobes don’t properly divide into right and left hemispheres.
Another Persepctive has built handicap-accessible, inclusive playsets at Eastern Park in Smyrna, the Davis Volunteer Fire Department and the Cedar Island Volunteer Fire Department. The playsets, named in Sarah James’ honor, allow handicapped children to play alongside other children.
The Sarah James Fulcher Redfish Tournament, now in its fifth year, has provided monies for those contributions to the Down East communities, and now the Down East Duck Run is providing another vehicle as a money raiser.
“I am amazed by this. It is extremely humbling,” said James Fulcher, father of Sarah James and brother of Stephanie. “I’ve met multiple people today who drove five hours to come here and run this. It’s amazing, it really is. We’re so thankful for everyone doing all of this for us.”
Here are results of the run:
DOWN EAST DUCK RUN
Female
Overall: 1, Emily Johnson, 23:13; 2, Heather Johnson, 24:04; 3, Julia Sigmund, 24:18.
1-15: 1, Claire Taylor, 29:02; 2, M. Styron, 30:02; 3, A. Johnson, 30:23.
16-19: 1, Auna Wimer, 40:25.
20-29: 1, Erin Wiedner, 30:28; 2, Nicaela Halbert, 31:02; 3, Maggie Guthrie, 32:30.
30-39: 1, MJ Shofkom, 26:32; 2, Brittany Styron, 28:42; 3, Jackie Abraham, 30:18.
40-49: 1, Becky Jones, 26:43; 2, April Lacks, 27:43; 3, Lara Stage, 31:10.
50-59: 1, Emily Carter, 27:08; 2, Misty Beil, 27:34; 3, Kristine Rushok, 28:50.
60-69: 1, Eileen Hoover, 30:28; 2, Barbara Toepfer, 35:44; 3, Rita Horton, 39:11.
70-79: 1, Mattie Seaton, 36:52; 2, Janice Mills, 47:57.
Male
Overall: 1, Rhys Phelps, 17:17; 2, Joshua Winks, 19:36; 3, Eric Kaps, 21:12.
1-15: None.
16-19: 1, Alex Peterson, 21:50; 2, Ryan Lewis, 30:52.
25-29: 1, Kent Pittman, 22:59; 2, Joshua Mathis, 27:58; 3, Geordan Bollman, 33:15.
30-39: 1, Eric Blevins, 23:33; 2, Sean Casselberry, 24:13; 3, Joshua Shusterman, 24:44.
40-49: 1, Marcus Truskey, 21:55; 2, Mike Bridges, 22:59; 3, Ryan Peterson, 23:47.
50-59: 1, Bob Ruffin, 26:05; 2, Andre Johnson, 27:30; 3, Dave Childs, 32:08.
60-69: 1, Tommy Tucker, 25:03; 2, Frank Shreier, 30:21; John Starzynski, 35:10.
70-79: 1, Fin Hassing, 22:39; 2, Keith Mason, 39:58; 3, John Hoover, 43:57.
