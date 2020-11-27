CEDAR POINT — Town commissioners voted 4-0 Tuesday night to change from a town administrator to a town manager form of government and add a fifth commissioner to the panel as part of the November 2021 election.
The vote, during the Cedar Point Board of Commissioners’ monthly meeting, conducted via Zoom, moves the town to the council-manager form of government effective Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Town Administrator David Rief is expected to be named manager at that time. Tuesday, after a brief closed session to discuss personnel, the board announced in open session it had named Mr. Rief human resource officer, essentially giving him the authority to hire and fire employees now, a power that also goes with the manager position under state statute.
“I think it’s the right thing for our future,” Mayor Scott Hatsell said of the change to the manager system.
The move frees up the mayor and commissioners to concentrate on policy, not supervising employees as they have done under the mayor-council form of government.
Under the new system, all employees in the 32-year-old town will report directly to the manager. All except the town attorney can be hired or fired by the manager.
Commissioner Frankie Winberry noted that adding a fifth commissioner next year will mean the mayor will no longer have to vote to break ties, and residents will have an additional elected official to hear and address their concerns.
Commissioner John Nash, who brought up both issues during a meeting in September, made the motion to amend the town charter Tuesday, five days after the board adopted the resolution of intent in a work session.
“I believe it’s right for Cedar Point,” he said Tuesday after the vote.
Mayor Hatsell praised the board for taking Mr. Nash’s ideas and implementing them in a smooth and transparent process.
“You did an outstanding job making it happen,” he said.
Commissioners have noted that most North Carolina towns of Cedar Point’s size – a population of more than 2,000 – have gone to the manager system. They’ve also pointed out the town has been experiencing rapid residential and commercial development, both of which appear likely to continue for the near future.
All but two of Carteret County’s municipalities – Bogue and Peletier – will be under the council-manager system after Dec. 15. Both of those towns have populations well under 1,000.
Mr. Rief, commissioners have said, has the experience and qualifications to be a manager, as he’s been a building and zoning inspector, permit officer, planner and town attorney for other eastern North Carolina municipalities.
Under state General Statute 160A-103, once the board adopts the ordinances to make the changes, residents who disagree can file a referendum petition to call a special election to reverse the two changes.
During the public hearing last Thursday before the board adopted the resolution of intent, no one opposed the changes.
