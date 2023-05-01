EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle is increasing its efforts to educate the ever-growing number of golf cart users and potential users in town.
The town will hold its first annual EI Golf Cart Show and Tell Saturday, May 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Western Regional Ocean Access.
Those who attend can showcase their carts and learn everything they need to know about these vehicles.
Topics that will be covered include the difference between golf cart and low-speed vehicles, lithium versus conventional batteries, safety requirements and the consequences of violations.
Participants can also get hands-on experience with a simulated impaired driving test and learn tips for driving golf carts safely and responsibly.
Town officials will also discuss where you can and can't go with your golf cart, where you can park and where to go for repairs and inspections.
The town has designated golf cart parking spaces at many of its beach access sites.
Meanwhile, The Emerald Isle Golf Cart Safety, Rules & Regulations Class is available online. Users can find out information concerning this online class and save $25 off registration/ renewal for 2023 by visiting the town website.
To renew a gold cart registration, owners must first watch a video that explains some golf cart rules and regulations and review a PowerPoint presentation before taking a short test to receive the $25 discount. Once the test is taken, applicants will need to fill out and submit the registration application form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.