MOREHEAD CITY - Jay Davis, the grandson of Katherine Davis, the namesake of a downtown Morehead City park recently embroiled in debates with the city council, presented a petition Monday to the Morehead City Town Clerk Cathy Campbell, bearing the names of over 1000 people asking the town to rescind its August decision to pave a portion of the park for off-street parking.
The park, located at 601 Arendell Street, has been the subject of debate and two opposing decisions.
In July, the town board voted to delay any action to pave a portion of the quarter-acre grassy lot near the Morehead City waterfront until studies for its use could be completed by the town’s staff. Then during the Aug.8 meeting of the city council, Mayor Pro Tem George Ballou surprised the board and those attending the meeting with a motion to reconsider the previous month’s decision. After a heated debate, the board voted 3-2 to direct the town staff to proceed with creating approximately 35 parking spaces on a portion of the park.
Shortly after that vote by the city council, Davis began contacting downtown businesses and residents asking that they sign a petition to reverse the council’s most recent decision, and as of Monday he had listed over 1000 individuals who supported his request.
Because the park is located just one block from the Morehead City waterfront, the town council and staff have been eyeing the grassy quarter-acre lot as a potential paved parking lot for more than five years. During the board’s July meeting the topic of paving a portion of the park, adding approximately 38 parking spaces, was discussed.
During the July town council meeting Councilman Bill Taylor, expressing concern that the park was underutilized, made a motion to delay any action on the park and directed the town’s staff to create a short-term improvement plan for the park by Dec. 1 with a long-term plan to be presented by April 2024. Council member Diane Warrender cast the only other vote in favor of Taylor’s motion.
The three remaining board members disagreed with the motion but only two votes were cast in opposition. Both Councilmen Harvey Walker and David Horton argued that the extra parking would be beneficial to nearby business owners and ease the periodic stress of parking during major public events.
Ballou, noting that the topic has been discussed by the town council at various times since 2016, supported the need to add parking to the east end of the park, saying he had spoken to businesses near the lot who supported the plan. This statement was challenged by Warrender, who noted that no one was present at the board meeting to support the paving project while there were several in the audience who attended specifically to speak in opposition.
When the call for a vote was made, Taylor and Warrender voted to delay action while Councilmen Horton and Walker opposed. Ballou abstained but because town rules dictate that council members cannot abstain unless there is a clear conflict of interest, the abstention was counted as a vote in favor of the motion.
Near the end of the August meeting, Ballou introduced a motion to reconsider the Katherine Davis parking issue. After a heated discussion among the council members as well as hearing public comments, mostly opposed to the paving project, a motion was made to pursue paving the east end of the park as soon as possible. Taylor and Warrender, voted in opposition to adding parking while Horton and Walker voted in favor.
This time Ballou did not abstain and cast his vote in favor of adding the parking spaces, thereby reversing the earlier decision.
In presenting the petition to reverse the town council’s August decision, Davis noted that he has signatures from both waterfront and downtown businesses, numerous residents and board members from both the Big Rock Tournament and the Seafood Festival.
Davis states in his petition that “It is my understanding, the 3 council members that voted Yes to remove a portion of the Katherine Davis Park, did this without public input, public forums or any formal study.” It concludes, “Further evidence shows the overwhelming majority of Downtown Morehead City Business Owners (whose names are attached to the petition) are completely against the removal of any portion of the Katherine Davis Park.”
Davis intends to formally present the petition to the city council in its Sept. 12 meeting and ask for a reversal of the town’s most recent decision to pave a portion of Katherine Davis Park.
