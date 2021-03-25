MOREHEAD CITY — Fishermen in Carteret County and elsewhere may now only harvest tarpon with hook-and-line gear, and commercial fishing license holders now have clearer rules about transferring their licenses.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced Tuesday two amended rules from the Marine Fisheries Commission are in effect. These rules, as amended, prohibit the possession of tarpon and make it illegal to gaff, spear or puncture tarpon by any method other than hook-and-line. The rules also clarify the circumstances under which transfers of standard and retired standard commercial fishing licenses are allowed, including the following changes:
- Adds grandparents, grandchildren and legal guardians to the list of immediate family members eligible to receive a transferred license.
- Codifies the existing requirement of a certification statement from the transferee that affirms the information provided to the division is true and accurate.
- Allows an individual license holder to transfer the license to a business in which the license holder is also an owner.
- Allows a business that is dissolved to transfer a license to an individual owner of the business.
- Allows a business that is sold to transfer a license to the successor business at the time of sale.
- Allows a business to transfer a license back to an owner who is leaving the business if the owner originally held the license as an individual.
- Restricts business transfers to corporations and limited liability companies.
- Defines “owner” to include shareholder of a corporation and member of a limited liability company.
Specific wording of the amended rules in their entirety can be found at the website portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/rules-and-regulations. The DMF received official notification Monday that the rules became effective March 17.
The MFC approved the rules in February 2020 after a public comment period in the fall of 2019; however, both rules were subject to legislative review under various statutes, which delayed the effective date.
