CARTERET COUNTY – County law enforcement officials Friday provided clarification to let concealed carry permit holders know they can lawfully wear a face covering while carrying a concealed weapon.
According to a Carteret County Sheriff’s Office news release issued Friday, there have been questions from a number of local concealed carry permit holders asking if they will be arrested for wearing a mask/facial covering while carrying a concealed handgun in public during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
State lawmakers have added an addendum under N.C. General Statute 14-12.11(a)(6) that makes it lawful for any person to wear a mask for the purpose of ensuring the physical health or safety of the wearer or others.
Those with concealed permits may wear a mask/facial covering for this purpose while continuing to lawfully carry a concealed handgun, the sheriff’s office specified.
Permit holders should continue to identify themselves and present their concealed carry permit and picture ID to law enforcement during any interaction and remove their mask/facial covering for the purpose of identification if asked to do so by the officer during their interaction. All other laws/restrictions pertaining to the lawful carrying of concealed handguns remain the same.
“We would like to assure you the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has no intention of arresting or citing any individual who has a concealed carry permit and is legally carrying a firearm while wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release states.
The change in the law is valid until Saturday, Aug. 1, although it may be revisited and extended by the legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.