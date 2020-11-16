Carteret Community Foundation announces grant awards

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community Foundation recently announced $52,610 in local grant awards from its community grant making fund, the J.O. and Ruth Barbour Memorial Fund for Elementary Education in Carteret County and the J.O. and Ruth Barbour Memorial Fund for Wildlife Habitat Conservation.
The following awards were given:
· $5,000 to BackPack Friends for general operating support.
· $2,500 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain for the Formula for Impact program.
· $1,500 to the Broad Street Clinic Foundation Inc. for the Dental Bus program.
· $2,500 to the Carteret Partnership for Children for providing emergency tele-behavioral health to children affected by COVID-19.
· $2,500 to the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Raleigh for the Senior Pharmacy Program.
· $1,000 to the Children's Cancer Partners of the Carolinas for the Carteret County Childhood Cancer Safety Net.
· $750 to GAL Friends 3B, Inc. for meeting unmet needs of children in Department of Social Services custody served by the GAL program.
· $1,450 to Gramercy Christian School for elementary playground improvement.
· $3,250 to the Hope Mission of Carteret County, Inc. for the wash and dry program.
· $1,500 to Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina for granting wishes for children with critical illnesses who reside in Carteret County.
· $1,450 to Misplaced Mutts for the Healthy Mutts program.
· $9,070 to Newport Elementary School for enhancing the school’s STEAM Lab.
· $4,320 to the North Carolina Aquarium Society for restoring shorebird habitat on Bogue Banks.
· $1,000 to the North Carolina Coastal Federation for educational trail signs.
· $2,500 to the North Carolina Symphony for virtual music education programs for Carteret County students.
· $2,500 to the Ronald McDonald House of Chapel Hill for the Carteret County Cares Fund.
· $1,750 to Special Olympics North Carolina for the Special Olympics North Carolina — Carteret County program.
· $1,250 to The First Tee of Coastal Carolinas for the National School Program — The First Tee of Coastal Carolinas
· $2,500 to TROSA (Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers, Inc.) for residential substance abuse recovery services for individuals from Carteret County.
