Carteret County reports rise in active COVID heading into Christmas holiday

CARTERET COUNTY — New and active COVID cases continue to rise ahead of Christmas in Carteret County, with health officials adding 53 new confirmed cases to the total since Monday.
In the final COVID-19 update until after Christmas, the Carteret County Health Department reported there were 148 active cases of the virus as of Wednesday afternoon, up from 106 reported Monday. Since March 2020, there have been 9,091 positive cases documented in the county, with 8,845 cases recovered and 98 deaths.
COVID hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care remained the same as Wednesday at six patients, including one person who was reportedly vaccinated.
Officials noted county offices will be closed Thursday, Friday and Monday for the holiday, meaning the next COVID-19 will not be released until Wednesday, Dec. 29.
