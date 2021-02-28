EMERALD ISLE — In response to changes in state guidelines for coronavirus safety announced by Gov. Roy Cooper this week, Emerald Isle is increasing access to town buildings that have been mostly closed to the public in recent months, effective Monday, March 15.
According to a post on the town website, the administration building on the south side of Highway 58 will be open, but those who enter the building will be required to wear a mask, and entry to the building will be limited to the front waiting area. The facility will continue to operate during normal business hours, weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
On the same day, the Emerald Isle Police Department on the north side of Highway 58 also open to the public. Guests will be required to wear a mask, and likewise entry will be limited to the front waiting area.
The community recreation center will reopen March 15 with limited public access, as well. U.S. Centers for Disease Control precautions must be followed, including wearing of face masks at all times. The number of participants within the building will be limited to meet state guidelines. Members are to clean surfaces before and after themselves when using exercise equipment.
Recreation center hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. The facility will be closed Sundays.
The town’s fire and emergency medical service building on the north side of Highway 58 will continue to provide continuous service, but those who seek to enter the building will continue to be required to ring the doorbell and communicate with staff outdoors. For the safety of all personnel and to maintain a continuity of operation, entrance will remain limited.
The town urges all residents and visitors to continue to wear a mask when in public, maintain a safe distance from others and get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.
