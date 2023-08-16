MOREHEAD CITY — A nonprofit organization will hold a school supply distribution noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 19 at Lucas Research Center, 623 N. 35th St., Morehead City.
Devoted Recruiters Empowering & Motivating (DREAM), a nonprofit that focuses on helping county youth in various ways, including toy and school supply distributions, is sponsoring the school supply drive in partnership with Lucas Research Center.
Supplies are still being collected and can be dropped off at Lucas Research Center from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. through Friday.
Bobby Chambers of Morehead City, owner/president of DREAM, said the organization’s mission is “To build strong and powerful leaders of tomorrow for the betterment of our community.”
Items being collected include notebooks, book bags, crayons, glue sticks and more.
“We could definitely use more notebooks and paper,” he said.
He added that the group is primarily focusing on providing supplies for grades kindergarten through fifth.
Chambers said DREAM started in 2020 and has hosted multiple events in the area, and this will be the third school supply drive it has sponsored.
Other events the group has hosted include community cleanups, organizing Christmas toy giveaways at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Morehead City and attending vendor expos.
For more information about the school supply drive or DREAM, email DREAMMhc@gmail.com, call Chambers at 252-503-7134 or go to Facebook under DREAM Organization of MHC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.