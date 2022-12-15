CARTERET COUNTY — Detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit have charged an Atlantic man with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor (possession of child pornography materials).
Detectives, on Dec. 14, arrested David Ray Willis, 56, of Bert Road in Atlantic.
Equipment used to facilitate these crimes was seized. This was a joint investigation involving Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations, Wilmington.
Willis is currently being held in the Carteret County detention center under a $500,000 bond and is scheduled for his first appearance Dec. 15.
