MOREHEAD CITY - The North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDL) issued a financial penalty Saturday, Jan. 21 to a roofing company involved in a fatal accident at the Morehead City Library.
A-D's Metal Roofing Company received a $4,350.60 Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) citation following the death of employee Miguel Trinidad Delgado, 36, of Beulaville.
Delgado, an employee of A-D's Metal Roofing Company, fell on July 27 while replacing the building's old roof.
Delgado was transported to Carteret Health Care where he died from his injuries.
This triggered an OSHA investigation in which officials found the roofing company failed to provide frequent and regular inspections of the job site, materials and equipment for Delgado who was working without fall protection.
A press release from the NCDL said their agency took into consideration the gravity of the violation, the size of the business, the good faith and cooperation of the employer and the history of previous violations when determining the penalty.
The money will be remitted to the Civil Penalty and Forfeiture Fund and distributed to the state's public school system.
