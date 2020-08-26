Cedar Island fire burns an estimated 15 acres

CEDAR ISLAND — A fire that started Wednesday afternoon about 2 miles south of the Lola boat ramp on Cedar Island had burned about 15 acres of woods and marsh as of 5:30 p.m.
Brent Toler, Carteret County ranger with the N.C. Forest Service, said what is being called the Rumley Hammock Fire had not threatened any structures, but multiple agencies responded to keep the blaze under control in the remote location.
He said he expected smoke to “lay down” Wednesday night and cause visibility problems for motorists on Highway 12.
In addition, Mr. Toler said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had been notified about potential impacts.
This is a developing report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.