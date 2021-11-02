Harker secures win to take helm as next mayor of Beaufort; Cooper, Oliver come out ahead in commission race

BEAUFORT — Beaufort will welcome a new mayor soon – Sharon Harker – and two new commissioners when terms start anew at the end of the year.
Ms. Harker, currently a town commissioner, won the contest with 74.57% of the vote over candidate John Mattson in Tuesday’s municipal election.
Ms. Harker will replace Mayor Rett Newton, who is running for the U.S. Senate in 2022.
As for the board of commissioners, Bucky Oliver, with 23.59%, and Melvin Cooper, with 23.47% of the vote, will take seats as commissioners.
Longtime Commissioner Charles McDonald was ousted in Tuesday’s contest, winning 13.67% of the vote. Other candidates included Bob Terwilliger, with 19.93%, Jordan Sinclair, with 12.82%, and Heather Poling, with 6.39%.
The second open seat was that of Ann Carter, who did not seek reelection after several terms on the board.
This is a developing report.
