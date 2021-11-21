Carteret County advisory panel recommends approval of CAMA land-use plan update

BEAUFORT — In what was possibly a record-short meeting, the Carteret County Planning Commission last week recommended approval of the Coastal Area Management Act land-use plan update, a nearly 200–page document that will guide the development and growth in the area for years to come.
The planning commission met Nov. 8 to review the CAMA plan update, which has been in development for several years. Before it can be formally adopted, the plan must receive approval from the County Board of Commissioners, along with certification from the N.C. Coastal Resources Commission.
“This was reviewed by county staff and our hired contractors,” planning commission member Will Rogers said. “...If this many stakeholders have been involved and their comments have been reviewed and updates made, I don’t see any reason we don’t move forward with (a recommendation.)”
With little other discussion, the planning commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the plan and adjourned barely four minutes after the meeting convened.
That doesn’t mean, however, the plan wasn’t extensively reviewed before it got to this point. In fact, the planning commission is the lead county group responsible for preparing the CAMA plan update, and a series of public input meetings and stakeholder sessions over the past couple years helped shape the final version document.
By statute, all of North Carolina’s 20 coastal counties, including Carteret, must develop and implement a CAMA land-use plan to help guide decisions on land development. It is meant to serve as a “blueprint” for development that, when implemented, results in the most suitable uses for land while protecting natural resources.
The previous CAMA plan update was adopted by county commissioners in 2009 and certified by the CRC in 2010. Individual municipalities within the county must also prepare their own CAMA plans, except for the towns of Bogue and Peltier, which fall under the county’s plan. Plans are updated roughly every 10 years, taking into account growth and other changes that have occurred over that time.
Carteret’s CAMA plan opens with a section on community concerns and aspirations and includes a visioning statement used to guide the rest of the plan. It identifies the county’s assets, such as extensive natural waterways that attract tourists and retirees, as well as challenges, like the fact much of the available land is protected wetlands that can’t be developed.
The next section deals with population and housing trends and the general economy. Data show the county’s population is growing, a trend expected to continue over the next decade, particularly among the retirement age group.
Other sections delve extensively into natural resources, infrastructure, community facilities, existing policies and other topics.
One important part of the CAMA plan is the future land-use map, which “depicts the application of the County’s policies for growth and development and the desired future patterns for land use and land development.” The map is intended to help officials make decisions on rezoning and land development.
The future land-use map identifies the Highway 24 corridor as “limited transition,” which are areas expected to experience increased development in the next five to 10 years. Officials expect the heaviest growth in the western part of the county, which is reflected in the CAMA plan and the future land-use map.
Finally, the plan concludes with a section on tools for managing development, including ordinances and an action plan laying out next steps for achieving the county’s growth goals.
