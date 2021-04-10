Officials evacuate Morehead City Walmart in response to bomb threat

MOREHEAD CITY — Law enforcement evacuated Walmart in Morehead City Saturday around noon in response to a bomb threat.
As of 2 p.m. first responders are on scene at the store, and the building's occupants were evacuated to the parking lot of Lowe’s Home Improvement.
Morehead City Police Sgt. Nathan Bullock said a call went out just before noon for the threat made on Walmart. He was unable to say how the threat was made, but did note it was similar to previous threats made on store. No one was apprehended in the previous incidents.
“We have a person of interest, but that is all at this time,” he said.
Sgt. Bullock said an initial sweep of the building had been completed by the Morehead City Police Department as of 2 p.m. and the bomb squad from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point has been placed on standby.
He further said law enforcement officials were in the process of contacting another Walmart general manager to find out next steps.
In the meantime, shoppers and Walmart employees waited in the parking lot of Lowe’s Home Improvement. Among them was Ashley Ellison of Merrimon, who had her three young children in a shopping cart. She is also pregnant.
“I had just dropped my vehicle off to have the tires balanced at the store and had walked to the front of the store to get a cart when they told us to evacuate,” she told the News-Times. “I am hoping they will let me get my vehicle soon so I can go home.”
This is a developing report.
