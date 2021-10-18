MOREHEAD CITY — The Salvation Army of Carteret County will accept applications for its Angel Tree program through Friday at its social service office at 800 Bridges St. in Morehead City.
Applications will be taken from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. this week. No appointments are needed to apply.
The Angel Tree program will provide Christmas gifts for children ages birth to 12 years old. Angels, which represent the children, will be available on Christmas trees set up at the main entrances into Walmart beginning Wednesday, Nov. 3. The trees will remain up until all angels are adopted.
Last year, The Salvation Army provided gifts for 535 local children through it’s the program.
Those applying for help must bring valid photo identification, birth certificates for each child, a food stamp letter, proof of income and expenses, gift suggestions under $50 and clothing and shoe sizes.
The Angel Tree gift distribution will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the old Kmart building in Morehead City.
Volunteers are needed to sort gifts for the distribution beginning Monday, Nov. 15. Hours to volunteer will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those volunteering can’t be recipients of gifts.
Those wanting to volunteer should contact The Salvation Army’s Capt. Jamie Goldfarb at 252-269-3041.
