NEWPORT — Newport has joined other county towns in seeking a town manager. The Newport town council unanimously decided to work with the Eastern Carolina Council of Governments (ECCG) to find a new town manager.
The ECCG is one of 16 multi-county planning and development regions in the state. Its mission, as stated on its website, is to improve the region’s quality of life by providing planning, economic development and senior services to local governments and area residents.
ECCG Executive Director David Bone attended the meeting to discuss the council’s wishes for the new manager.
The process of finding a town manager often takes between three and six months, according to Mr. Bone. The council and Mr. Bone will be working with the League of Municipalities to find an interim manager while the search takes place to find a permanent replacement.
The council noted the growth opportunities available in Newport, especially since designation of Interstate 42 is underway with the eventual plan of the interstate replacing Highway 70 from Raleigh to Morehead City, which will bring growth to Carteret County. Acknowledging the impact of the interstate on future development of the town, the council expressed the desire for a candidate with planning and zoning experience.
Members of the council agreed that the town needs a decisive leader, ready to lead the town through the future growth and change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.