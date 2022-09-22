JACKSONVILLE - A Newport man was recently arrested for stealing a car in Onslow County.
Michael Edward Moss, 32, was charged with the larceny of a 1989 Ford Mustang from Precision Motorsports and turning onto 523 Freedom Way in Jacksonville.
Moss was apprehended after Jacksonville police reviewed video footage, according to law enforcement officials.
Moss is currently being held in the Onslow County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond.
