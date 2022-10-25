SWANSBORO - Thirteen years ago, a dedicated group of volunteers from Swansboro and western Carteret County felt a distinct lack of art in the community.
While there were many talented crafters and musicians around, the area still did not have any cohesive direction or outlets for the budding artists.
Thus, the Seaside Arts Council (SAC) was formed in 2009 with the goal of promoting, advancing and providing performing and visual arts in the region's coastal communities.
Their largest event, SwanFest, was an instant hit and consisted of a concert series held each Sunday evening from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend in downtown Swansboro.
Current SAC President Rich Wells and wife Maureen explained it was this live music that inspired them to get involved with the council.
"We would come down here and listen to music on Sunday evenings, and it was a nice thing going on," Wells said. "And then I was getting ready to retire. I'm like, well, what am I going to do with myself? So, I approached the Arts Council and started working with them. I volunteered, and the next thing I knew, I was president."
Since then, SAC's operation has grown with art shows, crafting events and dance exhibitions.
For more than five years, the council has also provided scholarships for students who want to further their education in the arts.
On Jan. 26, SAC will host its second annual Beach Ball Scholarship fundraising event to help cover the costs.
"Last year, between this and other scholarships donations, we were able to give out $6,000 in scholarships here in Swansboro and Croatan," said Wells.
All applicants need to do is submit an essay to the council, along with recommendations from teachers or staff at Croatan and Swansboro high schools.
As the colder weather continues to creep in, the council this year is also gearing up with new events for its winter season.
On Sept. 25, a Fall Arts Festival was held in Cedar Point featuring 30 hand-selected local artists, live music, food trucks and a pumpkin patch.
The council also had a hand with entertainment at the Mullet Festival, booking local acts such as the Webb Brothers, Davis Lott and Friends, Polar Bear Blues Band, RV Road Show, Bob Laverty Band and East Coast Jam Band.
"We needed to support the local bands, so when we put that together, we were focusing on reaching out to the incredible amount of local talent we have around here," Wells said.
Their next event will be an Evening of Dance held Saturday, Nov. 12 at 213 West Weddings and Events Center in Peletier. The night's performance will feature a group of Eastern Carolina choreographers and will be complemented with food. All proceeds will go to local charity Ainsley's Angels.
On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the council will host a wreath making class at Shortway Brewery in Newport.
"Art is the glue that holds the community together, and that's exactly how we feel," said Maureen Wells. "Everyone we talk to has interest in some form of art, you know, whether it be photography, painting, music, reading or whatever. It brings people together. It's not a political thing. Art is something everybody can get behind and enjoy."
For more information on the Seaside Arts Council and to see a full list of upcoming events, visit www.seasideartscouncil.com.
