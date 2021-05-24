Carteret County reports 54th COVID-related death Monday

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials announced Monday a 54th Carteret County resident has died of complications arising from COVID-19.
In a news release, the County Health Department said the individual who died was in their 80s and had preexisting health conditions. To protect the family’s privacy, officials said they will not release any more information about the person who died.
“We are sad to report the death of another County resident. We extend our condolences to their family and loved ones,” County Health Director Nina Oliver said in the release. “The Health Department encourages all residents to get vaccinated and continue to follow the 3W’s (wear masks when around others, wait six feet apart from others, and wash your hands often) to lower the chances of contracting COVID-19.”
The death was reported the same day as health officials confirmed 11 new COVID-19 cases in Carteret County. The health department reports 5,044 total cases have been confirmed since March 2020, with 22 active cases as of Monday and 4,968 people recovered.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City saw an uptick in COVID-related hospitalizations over the weekend, with five hospitalizations reported as of Monday afternoon. CHC President Harvey Case said at the hospital’s board of directors’ meeting Monday it is the highest number of daily COVID-19 patients at the hospital seen in nearly two months.
Anyone 12 years of age and older who wants to receive a COVID-19 vaccine can schedule an appointment for one through the health department by calling 252-728-8550, option 2, or by going online to myspot.nc.gov to find a vaccine provider in the county.
