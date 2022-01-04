Carteret Health Care tightens visitation restrictions amid COVID surge

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Health Care is tightening visitation restrictions due to a rise in the census of COVID-positive patients and an increase in COVID-19 cases locally.
The hospital announced it is moving visitation guidelines from Tier 3, restricted access, to Tier 4, critical access, effective Monday. This means inpatients age 18 years and up may have only one healthy, designated visitor for the duration of their stay. Visitation hours remain from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and overnight visitation may be requested.
Outpatient, emergency, day surgery, labor and delivery and pediatrics patients may also have one healthy adult visitor during their time of care. Emergency visitors must wait in their vehicle until the patient is in a bed.
In addition, visitors must wear a surgical-grade mask at all times anywhere in the hospital, including patient rooms. Cloth, silk face coverings, bandanas and gaiters will not be allowed. As before, physical distancing, masking and frequent hand hygiene should be maintained at all times.
Hospital visitors should enter and exit only through the main lobby and emergency entrance, and the cafeteria, gift shop and java shop are not open to visitors. Waiting room space is limited and children under 18 years of age are not allowed unless receiving care.
Finally, no visitors are allowed for suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients, though exceptions may be made for end-of-life, pediatric and labor and delivery patients.
CHC loosened some visitation guidelines in early December after cases and hospitalizations dropped following the fall surge, but cases are rising once again as the highly infectious omicron variant begins circulating in the state. As of Monday afternoon, there were 14 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at the Morehead City facility. The county also reported another COVID death Monday as active cases climbed above 200.
