Crash leaves 2 injured, woman charged with DWI

BEAUFORT — A Monday collision between a logging truck and an SUV on Highway 101 near Tuttles Grove Road left two drivers injured and one of them charged with alcohol-related violations.
According to an email from N.C. Highway Patrol 1st Sgt. David Clifton of the Morehead City office, the wreck happened at approximately 1:51 p.m. when Victoria Buseck of Raleigh, driving a 2005 Ford SUV south on Highway 101, crossed the center line and hit a Peterbilt log truck.
The truck is owned by Lucius Blanton Jr. of Ernul and was driven by Matthew Billington of New Bern. Mr. Billington had just left a job site with logs.
According to the email, the log truck traveled off the road to the right, striking a ditch bank and a group of trees before coming to a stop. Mr. Billington reportedly suffered minor injuries to a leg.
“The driver of the Ford,” the email stated, “had several open bottles of liquor/wine in her car. Prior to the first responders arriving, the driver of the Ford ran a short distance away and was caught hiding in the woods.”
Ms. Buseck was charged with DWI, driving left of center and various open container violations, the trooper said “she has a current alcohol restriction from a previous driving with alcohol charge.”
Both drivers were transported to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. The Beaufort Fire and EMS Department and Carteret County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.
1st Sgt. Clifton’s email does not mention the extent of Ms. Buseck’s injuries.
Master Trooper Ryan Onofrio is the primary investigator. Master Trooper Roger Pittman of the NCSHP Motor Carrier Section did a commercial motor vehicle inspection, the email states.
The road was blocked for about five hours and traffic was re-routed.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
